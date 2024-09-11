Huge Fish Jumps Out Of Water And Slaps Three Terrified Children In Face

Well, these kids may never want to go fishing again. What started out as a lovely family day on the boat soon turned into a terrifying moment for these three children and a hilarious viral TikTok moment for their mother. Watch as a massive fish slaps three children in the face as it jumps out of the water and across this family's boat.

Family Boat Day Gone Wrong

The Daily Mail shares how Emily Carter, her husband Brandon, and their three children decided to go out on the boat together as a family. This couple wasted no time. Just two hours after purchasing the boat, the couple decided to take their daughter and two sons out on the water.

As the TikTok begins, viewers can see that the daughter has no interest in being there. Tears are already streaming down her face. However, the boys look happy enough. That is until a large Asian carp launches its assault on the boat.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

This carp flings itself out of the water and across the boat. In the process, this fish slaps the three children in the faces. Hitting one of them so hard it knocked him backward. Emily's screams can be heard as well until the fish safely lands itself back into the water.

Viral TikTok: Fish Slaps Children In The Face

While the family may have found the moment where the fish slaps their three children to be a bit traumatic, the internet is loving it. The hilarious comments started rolling in immediately and have not stopped since.

One user commented, "How many times have you watched this...Me:yes."

Another added, "Poor sis was already having a bad day."

A third wrote, "I'VE BEEN CACKLING FOR 3 MINUTES."

Clearly, watching as this fish slaps three children is the new internet sensation. Viewers even made some edit suggestions for the video. They were sharing songs that they thought would be hilarious to put over the scene of the fish slapping the three children, to which Emily happily obliged.

Now, across her TikTok page, you can see various renditions of the video, where various sound effects and songs play as the fish slaps her three children in the face.

An Update

Fans who are worried about the children's well-being should have no fear. Emily shared an update one week after the fish slapped the kids in the face. All three children, along with their two dogs, sat in the boat and told the story of the Asian carp flying out of the water and slapping them.

While one of boys seemed open to another trip, Emily's daughter and other son were adamant in their decision that they do not wish to go on the boat again. However, all three children are doing well , although their memories of the fishing boat may forever be haunted.