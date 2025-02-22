Howie The Crab Has Died At 9 As Fans Mourn The Loss

Pour one out for Howie the Crab. The viral internet crustacean passed away at the age of 9, dying on February 18. His owner Laura Porter confirmed the sad news on social media.

On Instagram, Porter shared that Howie has passed away. The pet crustacean owner shared a heartfelt tribute to what Howie meant to her and her fans. She said that she is heartbroken by the passing.

She wrote, "I am completely broken. I cannot begin to tell you how much she meant to me. Howie passed away peacefully, with dignity, and in comfort. I hope that our message continues to resonate with the world. Crabs are sentient and feel pain. Never boil crabs or any animal alive. Howie was old, and this was the natural end to her extraordinarily long life. Thank you to everyone who reached out, but please know that I am completely overwhelmed."

Fans Mourn The Death Of Howie

Following the passing of Howie, several fans took to the comment section. From the sounds of things, fans are very sad by the passing of the crab. They shared some of their memories.

One fan wrote, "Oh no! We are so so sorry and heartbroken to hear of the passing of Howie the most beautiful, sweetest and lovable crab ever! This is devastating news. We want to send you a big hug and floods and kisses. We will remember Howie forever. Rest easy sweet Howie we love you."

Another wrote, "Farewell, beautiful Howie. Thank you for sharing your life, your beautiful soul, and mostly, for educating people. You are and always will be my number one crab. No more scary molts where you are now, just peace, friends, snacks, and hats. Much love to your family."

Another wrote, "Thank you Howie for being such a lovely and adorable animal ambassador! She's probably touched more individual humans' lives than any other single crab in history, and isn't that a wonderful thought to honour her existence."

Yet another wrote, "What an incredible life you provided this sweet soul. The hats, the caviar, the sunny day outings, so many adventures you shared with Howie. She KNEW what love was.....she lived surrounded with your love. Howie is settling into the beautiful rainbow bridge.... She. Will wait for you, hugs to you sweet lady. I know finding a new normal will not be easy, thank you for sharing sweet Howie with all of us."