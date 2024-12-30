How To Spend The Holidays At Yellowstone

While many think of a trip to Yellowstone National Park as a summer activity, there is still plenty to do in the park throughout the winter months.

According to Yellowstone Trips, the park itself offers guests plenty of options for holiday festivities. Notably, Christmas Eve itself is a wonderful night year after year. Candlelight services are offered at the Mammoth chapel, while storytelling takes place by the fireplace at the Old Faithful Snow Lodge. Likewise, Christmas caroling takes place at the Snow Lodge and Mammoth Hotel as well. Finally, a Christmas Eve dinner can be enjoyed at either location.

Christmas Eve at Yellowstone sounds like its worth a visit. Festive spirits, crisp air, snow covered buildings, warm hot cocoa and sparkling decorations. The event sounds like that of dreams.

On Christmas Day, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing through the park is offered with a guide. Stargazing, wildlife watching, and a traditional Christmas feast round out the day's activities.

And while all of the above sounds incredible, at the time of the writing of this blog, Christmas has passed us by. Regardless, the information is valuable in advance of next year.

Yellowstone National Park Offers Several Unique Experiences Throughout Winter Holidays

With that said, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are right around the corner. More than likely, the readers of this blog won't be able to make a last minute plan to get to the park. But, let's discuss the how one could ring in the new year at Yellowstone National Park.

At Mammoth Hotel or Old Faithful Snow Lodge, a wonderful New Year's Eve dinner will be served. At the conclusion of the dinner, many guests head over to Old Faithful. The idea being that after midnight, the geyser will erupt for the first time of the new year. Guests revel at the opportunity to see such a happening. Finally, a New Year's Day Hike or snowshoeing expedition can be enjoyed through the morning of January 1st. The hike itself is part of the First Day Hike program, which was started decades ago in Massachusetts.