Horrifying Moment An Influencer Got Dragged Away By Raging Flood Waters After Clinging To Her Car

It's crazy how you can be gone in a flash. An influencer sadly got dragged away and drowned by raging flood waters just minutes after making a social media post. The roaring waters left her and her husband clinging to their vehicle, but she sadly lost her grip and got pulled away.

Jeniffer Soares Martins was a popular figure on Instagram with 81,000 followers. Video captured her tragic final moments as she clung to her car alongside her husband Wallion Lima. Heavy rains in Uberlândia, south of Brasilia, in Brazil caused raging flood waters that threatened to consume the two. In just 30 minutes, the city saw over two inches of water. It caused severe flooding in the region.

Footage showed the influencer and her husband in waist-deep water around 1 a.m. on November 24. She was attempting to hold onto the vehicle. The woman filming tried screaming to get help for the couple. Meanwhile, footage also showed people in a nearby house trying to use a ladder to reach the two and save them.

Unfortunately, it was just a few feet too far for the couple to reach. The flood waters were pushing too great for them to make the distance to the ladder. Sadly, the couple was unable to get the help that they needed. The flood waters ended up dragging her away.

Flood Waters Kill Influencer

Her husband later found her after the flood waters swept her away. He and firefighters tried to resuscitate her. But she was already gone. Flood waters had dragged her more than 1,000 feet.

Her family and friends mourned her. One relative said, "She was much more than an influencer, she was a ray of light, and great fun at family and social gatherings. Her emotion, joy and camaraderie were able to turn any moment into something special."

City mayor Odelmo Leão also said, "I stand in solidarity with the family and friends of young Jhei Soares, who unfortunately lost her life early this Sunday due to the effects of heavy rains on Avenida Rondón Pacheco."

Meanwhile, one online person wrote, "Oh my gosh. Have mercy on me lord." Another wrote, "My God, what sadness ? ? ? what anguish, people's pain, their suffering without being able to do anything." Yet another wrote, "Every year same thing in UDI Mayor enters, mayor leaves, and nobody solves it."