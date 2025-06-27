Horrified Father Watched His 14-Year-Old Son Walk Off Cliff After Hallucinating During Hike

A horrified father is speaking out after watching his 14-year-old son walk off a cliff. The teen started hallucinating during a hike on Mount Whitney and fell off a slope.

Ryan Wach and his son Zane decided to hike the mountain in early June. The father and son had summited mountains before this one. They planned to complete the summit in a single pass. "He's in better shape than I am," Wach told SFGATE. "The idea was that this would be kind of like his introduction to mountaineering."

Unfortunately, the father noticed his son start exhibiting altitude sickness. By that time, they had already reached the summit. They just needed to hike back down the mountain. "He started to experience some hallucinations," Wach said. "He knew he was hallucinating - he said he saw things like snowmen and Kermit the Frog."

The father became concerned as his son flitted in and out of hallucinations. "He was in an altered mental state, and I don't know what caused it. We still don't know," Wach said. "My best guess is a combination of exhaustion, sleep deprivation, probably some dehydration, and lasting effects from the altitude sickness. But he essentially started to doubt reality."

Father Watches 14-Year-Old Walk Off cliff

Those symptoms became more worrisome with Zane acting erratically.