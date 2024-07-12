Hollywood Stuntman Just Completed An Insane Slackline From Italian Mainland To Sicily

What have you do with your week? This thrill seeker just completed an insane slackline crossing from the Italian mainland to Sicily. He ended up slacklining around two miles.

For those who don't know, slacklining is the process of walking across a very thin rope. It's like tight roping without the balancing stick. The rope is less than an inch wide. Unlike a tightrope, a slackline hangs looser as well, making it more difficult. The thrill seeker became the first person to ever complete something like this. Jaan Roose ended up completing the insane stunt in just under three hours as well. He of course battled winds, threatening to knock him off balance. But the thrill seeker also had to deal with scorching temperatures as well.

He ended up slacklining over the Strait of Messina. He was just 330 feet above the water at its lowest, and he was more than 800 feet in the air at its highest.

Slackline Feat Was Crazy

"I am super happy ... even though I am a bit tired," Roose said. All he took was a backpack with water, rations, and a radio for emergencies. However, the stuntman didn't end up completing the feat without issue. Just a few hundred feat from the finish, he lost his balance on the rope. Fortunately, he had a safety belt on the slackline, and he was able to climb back up. He ended up completing the feat.

"I had some problems, but there was a lot of wind. I am really happy to have made history and to have become the first man to walk across the Strait," Roose said. Although he didn't break the record for distance, he did set a record for cross the large body of water.

It's a dream come true for the Hollywood stuntman, which performed stunts in Assassin's Creed and Wonder Woman 1984. It took him six months to prepare for the feat.

"The strait possesses historical and cultural significance going back for thousands of years, as well as incredible natural beauty," Jaan Roose said. "Combine that with variable weather conditions and strong marine currents, and it offered a unique and meaningful opportunity to push the limits of slacklining."