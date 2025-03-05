Health Focused Cruise Ship Carries A Whopping $1 Million Price Tag That Will Give You A Heart Attack

If you're looking for a health-focused vacation, then consider booking a trip on this cruise ship. But the price of its cabins may be enough to give you a heart attack. They carry a $1 million to $8 million price tag. But at least you do own the cabins for the life time of the vessel. So that's nothing to scoff at.

The MV Narrative is the latest cruise ship from Storylines. It's the world's first "blue zone" in the ocean. The vessel focuses on improving its passengers' health and wellness. You can even get cosmetic treatments while on the ship. Consider hitting one of the ship's yoga rooms, relaxation pods, saunas, or in the lap pool.

You can also get dental cleanings and eye exams as well as hearing screenings. Passengers can even see a mental health professional.

"I don't know about you, but I tend not to be healthier by the end of a cruise," Dr. Brian Martin, the MV Narrative's chief health officer, told The New York Post. "This is probably the only cruise ship where you'll actually feel better and have more energy the longer you stay on it."

Of course, the cruise ship has a hospital as well. Personal wellness coaches help plan each guest's custom health plan. Wearable technology monitors passengers' vitals such as oxygen and blood pressure. "These will tell us what's working and what's not," Martin said. You can get genetic testing and hormone replacement therapy right on ship as well.

Cruise Ship For Wellness

"Every time we go to a port, we'll be participating in medical tourism by grabbing local experts to teach us so that we can incorporate those lessons on the ship," Martin said. "That way, it's constantly getting smarter and collecting even more offerings for the residents."

Martin hopes that people will feel valued on the cruise ship.

"When people retire, they might say they want to just relax on the beach, but after three or four weeks, that gets old," Martin said. "This gives them a chance to feel purposeful, contribute and build community, and that alone helps you feel good."

Martin explained why he's excited about the venture.

"We want to plan for a happy life, but we also want to make sure we have a nice, peaceful checkout. I know that if I'm on this ship, I'm not going to be stuck in the hospital dying like a dog," he said. "No matter how much money or success you have, I've seen way too many people lose their power when they get sick. That's one of the big reasons why I invested in the ship — I'm doing it for myself."