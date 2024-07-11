Hawaii's Ammo Ban for Buyers Under 21 Divides Community

Although the measure had the approval of the governor and most of Hawaii's reps, opposing votes came from both sides of the political aisle.

Hawaii's measure banning the sale of ammunition for anyone under the age of 21 has divided communities — of lawmakers that is. Although the ammo ban passed with the approval of the governor and a majority of state reps, opposing votes came from both sides of the political aisle.

Earlier this year, Democratic Sen. Glenn Wakai introduced Senate Bill 2845 after a gun owner in his district expressed concerns about his underage daughter who had suicidal ideations. The constituent explained that although he kept his ammo locked up, the girl was still able to buy some.

In interviews, Wakai explained that lawmakers were careful when writing the bill. "We didn't outlaw the touching of ammo. Just the purchase part of it," he said. Despite the narrow focus and good intentions, 10 Republicans and Democrats from the state House and Senate voted against it. Plus, one voted in favor but with reservations. The state has a total of 76 lawmakers.

Rep. Diamond Garcia, a Republican representing District 42, argued that the measure would fail to stop the bigger issue of gun violence. He told local media that minors could still obtain guns and ammo through illegal means by buying them from criminals. "Those who sell weapons illegally don't care about age, they care about money," he said.

A majority who testified opposed the ammo ban

In public testimony posted on Hawaii's legislature's website, most detailed why they either supported or opposed the bill. While it's unclear how many people expressed support or opposition to the measure, a keyword search of 549 pages of testimony revealed that the word "oppose" was mentioned 813 times and "support" 314 times.

Most of those who supported the bill expressed concerns about teen violence but mostly wanted to see stronger gun laws to prevent broader gun violence issues. Citing internal research, representatives for the gun control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety said that 18 to 21-year-olds have a higher risk of suicide and homicide.

Everytwon reps say the bill "creates an age limit for ammunition possession that matches Hawai'i's law for possession of firearms. This bill is a prudent step to harmonize firearms and ammunition laws in the state."

Many who opposed the measure referenced constitutional and self-defense rights or concerns that the law would negatively impact hunters, especially those in rural areas. However, Hawaii's Office of the Public Defender said it opposed the measure because it would fail the Supreme Court's legal test for gun laws.

Citing the landmark New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs Bruen case, the office said the government must "'demonstrate that the regulation is consistent with this Nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation.'"