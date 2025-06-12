Hammerhead Shark Falls From The Sky Interrupting A Game Of Disc Golf In The Most Chaotic Way In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Imagine you're in the middle of a tense game of disc golf with friends when a hammerhead shark suddenly falls from the sky. That exact thing happened in South Carolina.

Fortunately, it wasn't a large hammerhead shark. Because that would just be ridiculous. A Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach City Government shared images of the strange occurrence. The incident happened at the Splinter City Disc Golf Course in Myrtle Beach in May.

The post read, "It's raining......... sharks?! Disc golfer Jonathan Marlowe says while teeing off at hole 11 at Splinter City Disc Golf Course in Myrtle Beach, an osprey flew overhead with its lunch. Then, two crows chased it into a tree. Unfortunately, it lost its lunch in the chase and said lunch fell right onto hole 11... an unlucky bonnethead SHARK! Some things you really do need pics to believe..."

Disc golfer Jonathan Marlow was playing the 11th hole at the course. That's when he saw an osprey fly above him.

Hammerhead Shark Falls From Sky

"It's not uncommon to see an osprey carrying something, but you take note because it's still really cool to see," Marlowe told Garden & Gun magazine. He said two crows suddenly ambushed the bird. The three of them became tangled up in a mid-air fight. "That's when the osprey lost his lunch... I thought it would be a random fish."

He realized it was actually a shark.

"We couldn't believe it and kept asking ourselves, Did that really just happen?" says Marlowe.

The exact shark was a hammerhead species called a bonnethead. The shark species is native to the area.

Aquarium of The Pacific writes , "Bonnethead sharks are the smallest of the 10 hammerhead shark species. The head shape of these sharks is unique among the species. Unlike most species that have straight heads with notched edges, those of bonnetheads are smooth and rounded between the eyes. These sharks are highly migratory. They are common, coastal inshore sharks."

Marlowe left the shark under a tree for the bird. Later, disc golfers were surprised to find it.

"They were standing there in shock with no frame of reference for what could have possibly happened," Marlowe says. "But then they saw the post and said, 'Thank goodness, because how do you explain a random hammerhead in the woods?'"