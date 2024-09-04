Gun rights Activist Paul Harrell Dies At 58 As Fans Mourn

Fans are mourning the death of a longtime gun rights activist. YouTuber Paul Harrell has sadly passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 58 years old.

Harrell garnered a following of more than a million fans. They regularly tuned in for his expertise. Sadly, the gun rights activist passed away on September 3 from pancreatic cancer. His attorney, Tom Grieve, on X, formerly Twitter, confirmed his death. Grieve wrote, "I just learned and was given permission to share that Paul has passed. A true lion of men, a paragon of integrity, the gun dad of the internet, and a role model for us all. May he continue to inspire and call us to be better and do more. Rest in peace."

Likewise, Harrell shared one final video with fans. He previously recorded a video back in December 2023 in case he passed away from cancer. He got his brother to upload the video. His brother Roy has been handling the day-to-day of his YouTube channel since January 2024. He hopes to pass the channel to his brother to continue his love for firearms.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

In the final video, Harrell confirmed that the cancer was terminal. He said he didn't have long before he died. Harrell decided to record the message as a farewell to his followers. At the time, he said the cancer spread to his bones.

Fans Mourn Paul Harrell

Following his passing, "RIP Paul" trended on social media.

One wrote, "You were a complete legend, man. The gun OG!" Another wrote, "RIP Paul. You were an OG, the gun master. He even apologized for his own death—this man is a complete legend." Another wrote, "RIP Paul Harrell. My last comment on his channel ended in Godspeed. That's what I wish everyone who is about to die."

One fan wrote, "Today we have lost a legend. Paul Harrell has not just been an inspiration to many of us in the gun community (including myself) but he's a longstanding foundation of it."

Another wrote, "RIP Paul Harrell - the Bob Ross of internet gun experts. Good guy, with entertaining, educational content. An everyman's gun guy."