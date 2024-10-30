Greedy Little Corgi Gives Parents A Real Spook As He Eats 15 Chocolates In One Sitting Proving The Danger Of Halloween Candy

While Halloween is the time for spooks and frights, I don't think this is what this one couple had in mind. Their adorable dog gave them quite the Halloween scare. This greedy little Corgi decided to give his parents a fright as he eats 15 chocolates in one sitting. Let his lack of will power be a lesson to all of the pet owners out there of the dangers of Halloween candy.

Greedy Little Corgi Eats 15 Chocolates In One Sitting

All us dog owners have been there. Where you are eating some chocolate and your dog gets a hold of one piece and you frantically stare at them making sure they are going to be all right. After all, most dog owners know that chocolate is considered toxic to dogs. Typically, if they ingest a small amount they are okay.

However, what happens when a Corgi eats 15 chocolates all in one sitting? Well, ask Loki the Corgi. This little pup decided that he wanted to enjoy some of the Halloween candy too. So he ingested 15 Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. PEOPLE Magazine shares the owner's panic when they discovered an empty bag of chocolates, and they knew just who to blame.

They took Loki to Capital Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville, Florida. An emergency veterinarian at the hospital reported on Loki's condition. They said, "Loki presented to our ER after ingesting a bag of Halloween Reese's chocolates and wrappers. Chocolate is toxic to dogs, and the wrappers can cause intestinal obstruction." So not only did the owners need to worry about the toxicity of the chocolate, but the harm the wrappers could cause as well. Who knew Halloween candy could be so deadly?

The Truth About The Dangerous Of Halloween Candy

Besides checking your Halloween candy for your kids, you also want to make sure it is out of reach for your pets. Chocolate is toxic to dogs, but the type of chocolate determines the degree. A vet explained the difference. "Milk chocolate has a lower concentration of theobromine, and dark chocolate has a higher concentration." They continued to explain that the higher concentration makes "dark chocolate more toxic."

From there, the vet explained some of the dangers of dogs consuming Halloween candy and chocolates. "Mild toxicity may result in vomiting and diarrhea, moderate toxicity may result in hyper-excitability, incoordination, and irregular heart rhythm, and sever toxicity may result in tremors, seizures, and even death."

So imagine the horror one would feel as their adorable Corgi eats 15 chocolates in one sitting! However, the good news is that Loki is fine. When he arrived at the animal hospital, the vets induced vomiting to try and rid his stomach of the toxins. He was able to regurgitate the chocolate and wrappers without any issues. Turns out all of the chocolate he ate was white chocolate, which is the least toxic kind for dogs.

He was given an exam and deemed healthy. Loki and his parents were sent back home with a clean bill of health and a powerful lesson. Keep your Halloween candy stored out of your pet's reach.