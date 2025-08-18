Great White Shark Bites Surfer's Surfboard In Half In Harrowing Close Call

Biggest Great Whit Shark Ever Recorded Headed For Popular Summer Vacation Spot
A surfer in Australia is lucky to be alive after surviving a great white shark attack. But his surfboard wasn't as fortunate to survive the onslaught.

The incident happened on August 18 at Cabarita Beach in New South Wales, Australia. Surfer Brad Ross hit the water when a great white bit into his surfboard. According to 10 News, the surfer was thrown into the water and began splashing for help. The bite had been so powerful that it split the board in half.

Authorities managed to capture and then later release the great white. Fortunately, the surfer was unharmed after the attack.

