Grandfather Dies After Someone Shoots Bear Out Of Tree And It Lands On Him

A Virginia man died after a bear, which was shot out of a tree, fell on him.

According to the NY Post, the now-deceased hunter, named Lester C. Harvey, was only 58 years old at the time of the accident. Harvey lived in Phenix, Virginia, but was hunting bears in Lunenburg County. Specifically, Harvey was somewhere between Richmond and Danville, with his hunting group.

The tragic incident is certainly one that could have been avoided. Reportedly, Harvey and his group pursued the bear to a tree. When the bear climbed the tree, the group went to retreat away. While backing away from the base of the tree, one of te hunters in the group sho0t the bear. The bear fell out of the tree immediately and landed on Harvey. Apparently, Harvey was around 10 feet from the base of the tree when the bear fell upon him.

Harvey was quickly administered first aid by one of the hunters in his group. He was then rushed from the hunt to receive emergency care at two different hospitals.

The accident occurred on a Monday, and Harvey was pronounced dead on that Friday.

In the since-released obituary, it was reported that Harvey was an avid outdoorsman. Moreover, Harvey was a married father of five children. Likewise, he was a grandfather to eight grandchildren.

While the circumstances surrounding Harvey's are not necessarily common, it is not the first time a hunter has been injured in a similar manner.

In 2018, a man was hunting in Alaska, and was critically injured when a shot bear tumbled down a ridge and. The large critter, as well as rocks, slammed into the man.

In 2019, a man was injured in North Carolina when a bear was shot out of a tree. Shockingly, the critter survived the shot, and began to bite the man once on the ground. Eventually, the pair fell off a cliff. The man survived and was taken to a hospital. On the other hand, the bear in question was found deceased.