Georgia Couple Shocked To Find Stanley Cup Survived House Fire Unscathed That Destroyed Everything Else

A Georgia couple nearly lost it all after a house fire. They may have lost all of their belongings and keepsakes, but at least their Stanley cup survived. Right?!

It sounds very much a very bizarre and a very in-poor taste commercial or ad for the popular brand of drink cups. But a Georgia couple were shocked to find a Stanley cup practically unscathed as the sifted through the burn-out remains where their house once store. Alexus Wilkins shared a TikTok video showing the surprise discovery.

Wilkins and her fiancé, Hunter Pittman, stumbled across the find while surveying the ruins of their home. Pittman held up the Stanley cup in disbelief. But the couple seemed to not let their humor falter despite the tragic situation. They set the video to Lainey Wilson's "Watermelon Moonshine." They also wrote, "When your house burns down and you go back to find one specific thing ..."

It turns out that the Stanley cup itself is at least a bit of a rarity. It's a limited-edition "40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler." That Wilson track also has a meaning as well. It was a collaboration cup between Wilson and Stanley. So there's that as well. Wilkins was quick to point out the connection to the singer. Wilkins captioned the post, "IN THE LAINEY WILSON STANLEY WE TRUST!!!!!"

Stanley Cup Survives

Many were quick to point out the durability of the popular line of cups. "Petition for Stanley to build houses," one person commented. Another said, "Note to self, keep valuables inside a Stanley cup.

A third TikTok user wrote, "Stanley needs to make safe boxes at this point."

It sounds like maybe people should build their houses out of the cups moving forward. But I better not give my wife any ideas. She has enough of these cups to build a house. As far as Wilkins goes, she's maintaining good spirits. She said, "If I don't make these TikToks to laugh, I will be crying."

"When my fiancé called me back into the house I knew it was important, and it sure was," Wilkins told Country Now. "The cup was one of the only things that survived. I just want everyone to know GOD and COUNTRY MUSIC are still ALIVE!!!!"