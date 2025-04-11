Georgia Collector Fined $900K For The Largest Taxidermy Collection Of Illegal Birds In History

A Georgia collector has found himself in hot water facing a fine of $900,000 for the largest taxidermy collection of illegal birds in history. Ultimately, a federal judge found two men guilty of trafficking hundreds of protective birds. They also were accused of trafficking bird eggs and targeting endangered species as well.

In total, authorities seized a collection of 1,401 taxidermy birds and 2,594 eggs. The USFWS National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Lab says that it has never seen a collection on this scale before. The court found Georgia native John Waldrop guilty of importing these birds and eggs without either declarations or permits. They found that he recruited caretaker Toney Jones to oversee the shipments of the birds.

"For example, he inquired whether a South American supplier could obtain an endangered quetzal bird for him and offered to fund an Icelandic egg poacher's trip," reads the memorandum. The Georgia collector showed interest in recent kills, picking the ones that he wanted for his collection. He had four eagles , which are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Additionally, 179 bird and 193 egg species listed in the Migratory Bird Treaty Act were among his collection. There's no evidence Waldrop committed the kills. Birds Smuggling

However, officials noted, "By purchasing them, he created the demand that fueled poaching and wildlife trafficking. He also exacerbated pressure on species by targeting animals in their prime that are needed to reproduce and maintain their habitat."

"Some of the trophies and eggs in Waldrop's possession represent the rarest and most persecuted bird species on Earth especially among raptors, shorebirds, and parrots. Many of these species are of significant conservation concern and, among the parrots, have exceptionally small ranges. The most remarkable species in his possession is an egg of the Eskimo Curlew (Numenius borealis). This species is considered critically endangered. But has not been seen since 1964 indicating that it is likely extinct," reads the memorandum. "For critically endangered species even the loss of one individual to the wildlife trade can be detrimental to the long-term population health or survivorship of the species, as higher population numbers increase the chance of maintaining genetic diversity which could aid in a species surviving a natural disaster or novel disease." Ultimately, both men pled guilty to the bird smuggling. They were fined significantly.