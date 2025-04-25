Frustrated Plane Passengers Swarmed By Mosquitoes During Very Itchy Flight

This flight was a bit buggy. If you thought flying couldn't be more stressful, try sharing the plan with a swarm of mosquitoes. My heart goes out to these bug-bitten, frustrated passengers.

They were on an IndiGo plane headed from Lucknow to Delhi in India. That's when they realized they had a couple of stowaways onboard. A swarm of mosquitoes attacked the passengers for the entire duration of the 90-minute flight via New York Post. It was a regular Louisiana bayou on the plane with itchy passengers trying to swat away the insects.

One passenger named Manisha Pande said, "The whole flight was spent scratching, swatting and just praying for the flight to get over." Crew wasn't much help to the frustrated passengers. All they offered was lemongrass to try to keep the mosquitoes at bay, which felt more like a band-aid solution if you ask me.

Mosquitoes On A Plane

"Airlines don't care, airports can't manage basic pest control, and passengers are just expected to take it quietly," said Pande.

The mosquitoes got on board after crew left a door open and made themselves at home. So in part, they are to blame for all of the mosquitoes on board.

The situation drew your standard PR response for sorry, not sorry.

"We take your onboard experience seriously and strive to make every journey comfortable and pleasant," a rep for IndiGo said, according to Jam Press. "To prevent the entry of mosquitoes, our aircraft undergo regular fumigation, and patches are placed on seats. We're also coordinating with the airport to address this effectively. While we take every precaution, we hope you understand that mosquitoes can still enter through open doors."

However, other passengers aren't biting at the excuse. They mentioned not having this problem before.

"Strange. Just four days ago, I flew from Lucknow to Mumbai with IndiGo, but it was mosquito-free. Lucknow itself, though, was infested," one wrote. Another passenger said, "Those mosquitoes will now need to start a new family and life at the new location after the flight. Sad."

It's not the first time mosquitoes have made themselves at home on a flight, however. But it's understandably frustrating.