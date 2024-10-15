Florida Woman, Who Failed To Evacuate And Documented Hurricane Milton On TikTok, Opened Up About Scary Moment Building Started To Move
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Weather

Florida Woman, Who Failed To Evacuate And Documented Hurricane Milton On TikTok, Opened Up About Scary Moment Building Started To Move

By |

Florida woman Allie Rae is opening up about a scary experience during Hurricane Milton. She and her family failed to evacuate the storm after their flights got canceled and the roads got backed up.

Instead, Rae and her family decided to hunker down at their Florida condo. They lived in the penthouse in a 12-story condo on Clearwater Beach.

Weather

Viral Footage Shows Utter Carnage After Texas Tornado Collapses Gas Station, Killing Five

Weather

Florida Residents Are Up To Their Waists In Water As Hurricane Debby Batters Panhandle

Weather

Thunderstorm Sends Bounce House Flying As Attendees Panic — See Wild Video

Weather

Lightning Strikes Two Hikers At Horseshoe Bend In Arizona

 