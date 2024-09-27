Father Tragically Dies On A Cruise Ship With Family

An Australian father of two has tragically died while on a cruise with his family.

According to the NY Post, the man, named Edward Langley, was enjoying his holiday when the ship stopped over in Vanuata. According to a GoFundMe set up for his family, Langley apparently "fell on the footpath," in a very unexpected manner. The fall was a result of either a heart attack or stroke, and Langley died as a rsult of the related complications. The cause of death is not yet known, but it was certainly a shock to his family.

The GoFundMe has raised over $6500 for the family, in the wake of tragedy. The fundraiser's organizer urged any and all who come across the story keep Edward's wife - Heidi - and their two children in thoughts and prayers. In the comments on the page, many have sent condolences to the family. One commenter wrote that the family was in the their "thoughts constantly."

Edward's passing while on vacation cruise is terribly sad. While his cause of death is not yet known, the tragedy marks another story of a father dying during vacation.

Earlier this summer, a father and daughter pair got lost on a hike in Canyonlands National Park. The pair eventually ran out water to drink, and were not able to find their back before dehydration became a serious concern in the summer heat. No rescue efforts ever panned out, and the two eventually succumbed to dehydration, and died in the park.

Another story from this summer highlighted a Massachusetts father, who died on a hike in New Hampshire. That man was 52 years-old when he suffered a medical emergency on New Hampshire's White Mountains. Being that the man was miles into the hike, rescue efforts required a Blackhawk Helicopter. Regardless of the great efforts to rescue the man, he unfortunately passed away due to complications from the event.

Such stories of fathers dying on vacation are terribly sad. They are, in the grand scheme of things, uncommon. But, they are memorable, and over the course of this year, plenty of stories have made their way into news cycles, and stayed in the hearts of readers.