"Fat And Hungry" Dog Accidentally Causes Kitchen Fire Trying To Get Food

When a homeowner left his two adorable pooches at home and went off to work, he expected everything to be fine. However, one of his pups had a different idea. Some leftovers that were left out had this pup risking his life for a taste of the delicious treat. This Ohio pup has a family out of their home for the next six to eight months after catching the family's home on fire. Watch as the dog accidentally causes a kitchen fire.

Dog Accidentally Causes Kitchen Fire

Chris DiLuzio was at work when he received a call that no home owner wants to receive. "Your house is on fire." While many people think that humans are the sole cause of fires in homes, this time it was started by someone a bit smaller. A little black French bulldog was the culprit.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Video footage from the family's camera shows the black French bulldog climbing up on a chair next to the stove. His companion watches innocently from the floor. The family had left a bowl of snacks on top of the stove, and the chair next to the stove provided the perfect access.

This hungry pup climbed the seat and began to lean over onto the stove, trying to reach the snacks. In his attempt, his paw struck the burner knob and ignited it. From there, this dog accidentally causes a kitchen fire.

Lots Of Damage Done

Very quickly smoke and flames fill the house. After the dog causes the kitchen fire, he is seemingly no longer interested in his treats. Luckily, both of the dogs were rescued from the house, however pieces of the house were destroyed. The DiLuzio family, which includes Chris, his wife, and their six children, will be out of their home for six to eight months.

Chris addresses the unrealness of the situation. He told Cleveland19 News "If we didn't have it on camera it is kind of a far-fetched tale; you wouldn't really believe it." While the situation is not ideal, Chris seemed to be at ease when explaining the situation. He even aditms that this is typical of his dog. He states, "That's him just be fat and hungry."

This is not the first dog that causes an accidental fire. There have been other instances involving battiers and other home devices in which dogs have accidentally caused kitchen and house fires. It is best to remove all possible sources of potential fire from your dog's reach before leaving the home.