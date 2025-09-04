Farmer Claims That Massive Eagles Keep Stealing His Prized Ponies

A farmer in Scotland is blaming giant eagles for why his beloved ponies keep going missing. Several pony foals have disappeared, and apparently the eagles are to blame.

Speaking with The Sunday Post, farmer Donald John Cameron claims that five ponies have disappeared. There's been no sign of them. Cameron believes that massive sea eagles may be carrying them away.

"I can't see any other explanation," Cameron told The Sunday Post. "They're not dissolving into thin air. We have had Shetland ponies for 60 years-plus, and nothing like this has happened before. The only difference in the last few years is that we have a bigger presence of white-tailed eagles."

It's not completely unheard of. David Colthart, a farmers' representative on the National Sea Eagles Stakeholders' Panel, said he had seen eagles take away animals.

Is It The Eagles?

"I have seen photos of them carrying deer calves, so it's not impossible given the small size of Shetland foals," Colthart told the newspaper.

However, wildlife agency NatureScot said there's no evidence of this being true. They said in a statement, "While there is currently no direct evidence to support his view, we will be analysing prey remains from sea eagle nests across North and South Uist this year to help inform our wider work with farmers and crofters. This will include visits to nest sites near Mr Cameron's holding."

Charlie Heap, director of the National Centre for Birds of Prey, also doesn't believe eagles are responsible.

Heap said, "I have no idea what's happening to this poor chap's foals. I do feel his pain. I would suggest he's looking in the wrong direction for the culprit."

However, Cameron insists the birds are to blame. He just wants to know what happened to his baby ponies. I think we can all understand his pain here.

"We advertise pony experiences, and people ask what animals we have, and we tell them ponies and foals," he told The Sunday Post, "but if the next day we've only got ponies, it's not good for anyone."