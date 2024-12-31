Family Travels More Than 4,000 Miles For Hogmanay Celebration Only To Learn It's Canceled Due To Weather

Imagine traveling more than 4,000 miles just to realize it was for naught. That's what happened to one family traveling for Hogmanay this year. I would probably have a freakout like Chevy Chase In National Lampoon's Vacation.

The family saved for five years to travel 4,000 miles to Edinburgh, Scotland to celebrate Hogmanay. Upon arrival, they learned that the New Year's celebration was canceled due to the weather.

Richard Newton, who lives in Atlanta, made the trip with his wife and children. He had saved for the trip for five years, taking on extra jobs to get the money up. He told BBC Radio, "We traveled over 4,000 miles to be here for this."

Edinburgh was forced to cancel Hogmanay celebrations this week due to severe weather coming in. So that means no street party or parade or fireworks. The events were canceled for flooding concerns.

Hogmanay Celebrations Canceled

Jane Meagher, leader of the City of Edinburgh Council, said, "This decision was not taken lightly, however, with the ongoing adverse weather conditions, public safety must be our number one priority."

A spokesman for Edinburgh's Hogmanay said, "We have been unable to continue with preparations for outdoor events due to extreme weather and forecast conditions. For safety reasons, we, along with our event partners, have taken the difficult decision to cancel all outdoor events."

However, they plan to have Hogmanay indoor events. But it's likely little comfort for the family. Meanwhile, another man traveled from India for Hogmanay. He said, "Unfortunately it was cancelled. I have traveled from India such a long distance from India with my family, four of my kids and my wife and we came here all the way for Hogmanay."

The city is bracing for a messy start to the New Year. So it makes sense that they decided to cancel the celebrations.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said, "It will be a tricky couple of days and a wet and windy spell for many up into the new year. We're encouraging anyone who is planning to travel to keep up to date with the weather forecast and news from their local authorities."