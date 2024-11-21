Experts Warn Out-Of-Shape Hunters To See A Doctor After Three Die Of Heart Attacks In Two Days

If you're only exercise in any given year is going hunting then you may want to get a physical before going out into the woods. Michigan officials are warning out-of-shape hunters that they're playing with fire. They should go get checked out before going into the remote wilderness to hunt for that whitetail buck or wild turkey.

It turns out that hunting is strenuous work. I know, right? Who would have thought it? Whether it's walking for miles through the often rocky and elevated brush or having to drag a deer, it's not ideal for the out-of-shape hunter. That's probably why three hunters just died from heart attacks within two days of each other.

It's alarmed experts, who are trying to prevent further deaths this hunting season. That rack may look good on your fireplace. But you want to be able to come home at the end of the day.

Hunters Have Heart Atacks

"I've never seen three people die in 48 hours from heart attacks. While deer hunting before, never," said Dr. William Morrone, medical examiner for Michigan counties where the deaths occurred, according to MLive.

As hunting season opened up last weekend, a 57-year-old, an 83-year-old Portage native, and a 65-year-old all died from heart attacks while hunting. Two were attempting to drag the bodies of their deer when they both suffered fatal heart attacks. It's worth noting that all three men were older in ages. And likely not as physically fit as a younger hunter.

"This is strenuous activity for men who have been sitting around. Especially if they're retired," Morrone said. He's urging hunters to go to the doctor before going out into the woods. They should also be exercising as well. "The first thing they should do is start walking a month before hunting season. Maybe do some light weight-lifting, like cardio."

The doctor says he's seeing hypertension and cardiovascular disease in his male patients.