Expert Reveals Crucial Advice To Keep A Mouse Out Of Your Home

With the cold weather in winter, mice turn to your homes for both warmth and food. Especially if you live in the country, a mouse may be a nuisance. Fortunately, you can take steps to keep a mouse out of your house.

An expert recently spoke with U.S. Sun about the best ways to protect your home against unwanted pests. John Stewart, a technical expert from sustainable pest prevention specialist Pelsis UK, opened up about the best tips. He said, "Mice and rodents will always take advantage of easily accessible food supplies. To prevent an infestation, it's essential to secure all food products. Store food in sealed containers and keep them in high cupboards, out of reach of mice. It's also important to ensure that rubbish bags are placed in secure bins."

But what do you do if you suspect there's a mouse in your house? It's important to know what you should look for and how to stop an infestation before it gets worse.

A Mouse In The House — Here's What You Should Do

He explained, "Mice are among the most problematic pests, particularly during the winter when they move indoors in search of a safe environment. Once they've found a suitable space with access to food and water, they can quickly establish themselves, making it essential to address any potential issues as soon as possible."

Since mice carry disease and cause structural problems, you want to avoid a mouse in your house. The most important thing is to look for signs if you suspect a mouse in your house.

He said, "Look for droppings, gnaw marks and shredded materials that may indicate nesting activity. Common hiding spots for mice include attics, under kitchen units, and behind appliances."

If you suspect a mouse, there are plenty of options. He said, "Homeowners have several options for dealing with rodents, whether they prefer humane live-catch traps or traditional traps for quicker results." There are also humane solutions as well like repellents. He said, "These devices emit high-frequency sounds that are unpleasant to rodents but inaudible to humans."