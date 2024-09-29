Experienced Climber’ Falls 400 Feet To His Death In Colorado

Even experts have their off days. Sadly, in this case, it proved to be deadly with an experienced climber falling more than 400 feet to his death. It goes to show you that you can do a thing 100 times. But all it takes is one bad time.

The experienced climber went on a hiking trip to Colorado that sadly ended with his death. In a press release, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office and the San Miguel County Search and Rescue confirmed the hiker's death. They responded to calls about "an injured climber on Wilson Peak, approximately 15 miles SW of Telluride," according to a Facebook post.

According to authorities, the 53-year-old New Yorker was "an experienced climber." He also was on a solo hiking trip along "the Rock of Ages trail and, while ascending, fell approximately 300-400 feet suffering a head injury." At this time, we're not quite sure how the accident happened or what caused it.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Experienced Climber Falls To death

However, USA Today confirmed that the deceased climber was Herbert "Hal" Wise. He ended up succumbing to his injuries following the fall. The San Miguel County Coroner revealed that Wise he sustained "a massive head injury." The resulting fall, of more than 400 feet, caused the significant injury to Wise. The medical coroner will continue to perform an autopsy and investigate exactly what caused the climber's death.

At this time, we're not sure if the head injury is what killed him. The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office and the San Miguel County Search and Rescue released a statement, saying they "extend our deepest sympathies to the victim's family."

"This is a very unfortunate event, and our thoughts are with his family," Susan Lilly, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office's public information officer, told USA TODAY.

According to his mother, the expert hiker had climbed 26 peaks. He had been hiking since the mid-2000s. Among his feats, he climbed the the Adirondack Mountains, Mount Hood, and all the White Mountains. He also tackled several mountains in Arizona, Texas, and California as well. He wrote three books about his experiences as well.