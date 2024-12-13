Elephant Attacks And Kills Woman At Wildlife National Park In Heartbreaking Tragedy

A trip to a park to view wildlife turned to tragedy for one tourist. An elephant reportedly attacked and killed a woman in a heartbreaking tragedy.

According to the Bangkok Post, MCOT.net and The Nation, the woman had visited Phu Kradueng National Park in Thailand when the animal attack and killed her. She had been walking on a trail leading got Phen Phop Mai Waterfall when the elephant charged and killed her. The attack was abrupt and sudden.

It seems the elephant attack wasn't an isolated incident. In a post shared on Facebook on Dec. 12, Phu Kradueng National Park confirmed there had been multiple attacks on tourists by elephants at the park.

They wrote, "Because on 11 December 2567 there was an incident of wild elephants attacking tourists and died in the area of the path behind the Buddha-Phenpobmai waterfall. About 900 meters away from Wangguang Tourist Service Center (on the hill) and from the patrol of the officers who watch and push the wild elephants, found that such wild elephants are still roaming around the walking path to various tourist attractions. It may have a bad behavior and it may be dangerous to tourists who see wild elephants along the path or such tourist attraction."

The park continued, "Phuk Kradung National Park has been considered for the safety of tourists and as well. To prevent possible damage to life and property, all tourist attractions and camps in Phuk Kradung National Park are announced to be temporarily closed from 13 December 2567 onwards until situation returns to normal. If there are any changes, it will be notified in the following order. The tourism section of the Sri San Tourist Service Center (Foothill) remains open to the tourists as usual."

Likewise, the national park also wanted to express its sympathy for the deceased woman following the elephant attack. "Phu Kradung National Park expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and requests all tourists to strictly follow the instructions of the officials for tourism safety," they said.

According to authorities, the woman was named Jeeranan. After the elephant attack, other visitors alerted officials. That's when they journeyed to the area and found the woman deceased.