Doorbell Footage Shows Tragic Moments Before Lightning Struck Teen

Doorbell cameras are there to help promote safety. To ensure no one sneaks into your home or to see when the pizza guy walks up with your dinner. However this doorbell camera footage captured something even more rare and horrific. The haunting footage shows the tragic moments before lightning struck a teen boy who was standing outside. This rare incident resulted in the young boy's death.

Footage Shows When Lightning Struck Teen

Unilad shares the slim odds of being struck by lightening. They state, "the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million." However for Cameron Day, the odds were not in his favor. The 16-year-old died on September 18 after being struck by lightening.

Cameron was supposedly struck by lightning while riding his bike home from band practice in Pembroke Pines. Video footage from Sandra Lagunas shows how violent the storm was at around 5 pm. In the distance a figure, that is believed to be Cameron, is standing on the side of the road with a bike. She told NBC 6 South Florida, "There was a flash and I assumed he got hit and then he just was unconscious."

Rescue and medial teams found the teen lying on the ground in cardiac arrest, a result of being struck by lighting. Additionally, he had burns on his thighs and chest. While the CDC reports "a positive survival rate with 90 percent of victims living to tell the tale" that was unfortunately not the case for this teen.

An Unfortunate Fate

Although fire rescue teams rushed him to the hospital and did their best to ensure the boy's survival, he was pronounced dead later that day. Lighting struck this teen and ended his life. His family shared that Cameron was the youngest of their four children. He was on in the 11th grade.

Fellow students from Cameron's school are in shock at the rare and freaky accident that occurred. One of his bandmates said, "Cameron was a very lighthearted kid and he cared about everyone." He seemed like an incredible young man that was taken from the world too soon. Thoughts and prayers go out to this boy's family.