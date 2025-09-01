Don't Make This Mistake: Avoid Traffic Jams At Yellowstone By Not Abandoning Your Cars In Road

Everyone is trying to have fun on vacation, so really avoid making it miserable across the board. If you're visiting Yellowstone, please avoid abandoning your cars in the middle of the road.

See the animals on your own time.

Just take this, for example, from what not to do. As TouronsOfYellowstone shared on Instagram, "A woman left her car running in the middle of the road in Yellowstone and had traffic backed up for miles. All for a little bear you could hardly see. ?: @emmarichwine_Do NOT leave your car in the middle of the road while you go off to look at animals! How selfish can you be?? Find a pull off or pull over making sure you are off the road completely. If there is no where to park or pull over then move it along. Leaving your car in the middle of the road means that traffic backs up and others have to WAIT for YOU! This isn't the first time I've seen this, it actually happens quite often if you can believe it. What kind of person thinks this is okay? Don't be a selfish a—hole and get TF out of the road!!"

Yellowstone Blunder

The situation broke the comment section wide open. Many people condemned the Yellowstone tourist.

One wrote, "Or I would have pushed her vehicle off the road with mine and opened up traffic because I'm that type of a conscientious person!!"

Another wrote, "Someone should have got in it and moved it or drove it to the rangers station. Tell them it was abandoned."

Another wrote, "Everybody knows that people are gonna be doing that don't act like she's the only one doing it just go around so dramatic."

Yet another commented, "I'd have dared someone to jump in and move her car down the road and into a ditch."

And another shared, "Ok, but you will never ever be able to stop human stupidity. Things like this will continue to happen until the end of time. The scary part is the fact that everybody just stood there like helpless sheep instead of moving her car out of the way and getting things going."