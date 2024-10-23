Dog Surprises Just About Everyone By Surviving House Explosion

Don't you just love miracles? A Virginia family was sure that their dog had perished in a house explosion. But the beloved pooch proved it may be part cat and have nine lives. The dog ended up reuniting with them six days after their house went kaboom.

According to WUSA9, the house explosion happened on October 14. in Haymarket, Virginia. Both Megan Schnapp and her partner Joshua Jeffries lived at the home. Fortunately, they were outside when the actual explosion happened. But their dog, Brandy, wasn't so fortunate. They believed she died as a result.

The dog had been upstairs while workers were repairing a water pipe. Where the story gets strange is that an insurance inspector visited the remains of the house six days later. He heard a dog barking amid the rubble of the house. That's when Brandy's owners realized the dog had actually survived the explosion. She had been trapped for days amid all the debris.

They quickly called the firefighters. Fast forward 20 minutes, and they managed to free the animal. They also coaxed Brandy out using some ham. The dog could surprisingly walk on her own and was happy to see her owners. They took her to a vet immediately afterwards, but the animal had no lasting damage.

Dog Survives House Explosion

"Now our family is complete again," Schnapp said via WTOP.

A Facebook post from the Prince William Professional Firefighters wrote, "This morning, crews from the 1st Battalion were called to the home that exploded several days ago in Haymarket for a dog barking from inside the rubble. #Truck4 worked diligently to free the pup from collapsed home, reuniting her with her family. After an incredible story of survival, the dog is expected to make a full recovery from incident. "

Meanwhile, Lt. Mark Waldrop told WUSA9 that he was surprised the dog managed to survive almost a week without food or water. They believe she survived in a void space following the house explosion. Exactly what caused the explosion remains a mystery. But they believe a contractor ruptured a gas line.

"She appeared to be in good shape and showed her happiness of being freed by rapid tail wagging," assistant chief Matt Smolsky said, per NBC Washington.