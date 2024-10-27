Dog Groomer Reveals Ultimate Hack For Getting Your Water-Shy Dog To Take A Bath And I'm Taking Notes

Every pet owner knows that giving a dog a bath is usually a recipe for disaster. Dogs notoriously hate getting wet, and for the most part, they'll thrash around in the tub. By the time you're done, you'll look like the one who had the bath.

My dog Minnie is no exception to this. She absolutely hates the water and tries to bolt as soon as she sees a tub. In her eyes, I'm trying to reenact Psycho rather than give her a calm warm bath. So what can I do to help calm her down to give her a bath? Well, dog groomer Kyle Hinshaw, who is massive on TikTok, has a couple of pointers. And I'm already taking notes.

Speaking with People, he explained how he approached animals that are wat-ershy.

"When it comes to washing dogs, my biggest challenge would have to be aggressive dogs and still giving them the same quality wash that I would any other dog," Hinshaw told the outlet. "I have washed a pig and a hedgehog before and a horse coming soon."

Dog Bath Taking Notes

He said that aggressive dogs can be the hardest to deal with.

"This can be navigated in many different ways and it depends on the type of aggression and type of dog as well," Hinshaw says. "For example, a small dog that's trying to bite me I can physically handle easier and there's not as much risk in being bit."

Hinshaw says he tries to make the animals feel at eas before the bath and slowly walk them through the process as best that he could.

"I deal with them in different ways but most commonly I say a little prayer and make them feel as comfortable as possible by talking to them and showing them everything I'm doing and what brushes I'm using on them," he says. "Many dogs are just scared and they think I'm trying to hurt them or they think the brushes or dryers are going to hurt them. If you can help them understand that you're there to help, it makes a world of a difference."

However, the groomer admits that it's often dirty and difficult work. Sometimes, he'll have an animal use the bathroom in the tub.

"I don't think groomers get enough appreciation because this job is dirty and tough most of the time," he says. "Even the most well-behaved dogs will at times fight you, pee and poop on you, bark and bite you — and all the while you need to make them look spectacular within a time limit."

However, he says that you should remain the calm one.

"I've had and still continue to have so many people reach out and tell me how they use my bathing techniques," he says. "I've even had multiple people tell me from grooming facilities that they use my videos to train their new bathers."