Close Encounter: Visitor Gets Rare Up-Close Look At Elk Rut

Any close-up encounter with wildlife is a treat. However, there is something particularly spectacular about witnessing animals in otherwise rare moments. One individual got to experience such an encounter when they got a rare up-close look at the elk rut.

What Is Elk Rut?

The elk rut is the annual mating season for the elk. This season typically occurs during the fall, between mid-September and mid/late October. During this time, male elk, bulls, are competing for the female elk's, cows ' attention. To successfully gain their attention and affection, the bulls will partake in one or more of these activities. First, the bull will create a high-pitched sound, called a bugle, to attract potential mates. While the sound starts off low, it quickly builds up to a scream. Additionally, the bugle can also include grunts and barks. Not only does this sound showcase his desire to mate with the females, but it also advertises his presence to the other males in the area.

When it comes to competing with other males, bulls have a variety of tools in their arsenal. Before any altercation, the males may engage in posturing. This is when two bulls will stand parallel to one another and pace back and forth. Additionally, they will thrash their antlers to assess their opponent's size and strength; if neither backs down, it progresses to antler wrestling. This is where the bulls will charge at one another and lock antlers, and wrestle in an attempt to showcase their strength. Typically, the older and larger elks stander better chances at winning.

Additionally, another unusual event that occurs during the elk rut is wallowing. This is when an elk bull creates a muddy hole in the ground and urinates in it. Then, the bull elk proceeds to roll around in the urine-soaked mud. Along with many other reasons for this, such as thermoregulation, it has mating advantages. The urine and mud mixture creates a strong, testosterone-fueled scent, which is great at attracting cows. Additionally, the mud can make the elk appear larger, making it more attractive to a mate and more deadly to a foe.

Close Encounter: Visitor Gets Rare Up-Close Look At Elk Rut

While it is generally advised to stay clear of these animals during mating season, due to their aggressive nature, one lucky individual captured rare footage. Colorado Wildlife Photography shared the video on Facebook of the moment they got to witness an elk bugling. Their caption read, "A new favorite bull! Just had the coolest thing happen. I set out to focus on this bull tonight... So glad that the back window rolls down!"

The eight-second video clip shows an elk as he releases that haunting sound. To me, it sounds like a mix of a screen door swinging in a horror movie and a harmonica. However, to the cows, I am sure it sounds sexy! This bull is standing directly next to the cameraman's car, and the footage can clearly be seen as he puts himself on display. It was truly an epic shot.

Additionally, the comments prove that this is not this elk's first rodeo. Many of the commenters shared that they have also seen this elk out and about.

"I first saw him on August 24 between Estes and Lyons. It's amazing how much ground they cover!"

Also, many others commented on how special of a sighting this was.

"Beautiful "

"So cool!"