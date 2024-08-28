Circus Performer Attacked By Bear On Hoverboard In Unreal Scene

Circus goers in Biysk, Russia, saw quite the show the other day. During a routine performance, a circus performer was attacked by a bear. This bear was riding a hoverboard and was finally fed up with her cruel treatment. In one moment, she was riding and performing; in the next, she was lunging at her handler.

Circus Performer Attacked By Bear

The video of the attack shows that it was an absolutely terrifying moment to witness. Donut, the brown bear, is one of the animals forced to perform at this Russian circus. Sergei Prichinich, 48, is her handler. The footage begins showing Donut standing on two feet, riding a hoverboard as Sergei walks around her.

Suddenly, Donut becomes agitated and lunges off the hoverboard towards her handler. This 490-pound bear tackles him to the ground and throws herself on top of him. Pinned to the ground with nothing but his handling stick separating them, the circus performer does his best to keep distance between his face and Donut's jaws.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The bear grabs the stick and begins repeatedly shaking it. Although he is being attacked by the bear, the circus performer remains calm. Someone from outside the cage begins to poke the female bear with another handling stick. After agonizingly long moments, the bear removes herself from on top of her handler.

The video then shows Sergei getting a handle on the bear once again as he ties a rope around her throat and walks her off. Accounts of what happened next vary. Reports say that Sergei was rushed to the hospital following the attack, but the circus denied these claims and said that the performance continued after the attack.

They argued that these types of responses are expected and that the circus performer did not fight back on purpose.

Entertainment Or Animal Cruelty?

While many were fearful when they saw the circus performer attacked by the bear, others were not surprised. The animals in these circuses are wild animals. Even the head of the circus realized that these reactions were bound to happen. He told The Sun, "This is an animal, and they can behave differently; they may not like something, but they can express their emotions this way."

Others, such as Russian animal rights campaigner Yuti Koretskikh, argue that using animals in these performances at all is cruelty. He said:

"While modern world circus art is rapidly moving towards humanity, banning the use of animals in circuses, the Russian circus lobby is actively resisting progress, defending its commercial interests."

It is a shame that the Russian circus lobby is resisting removing the use of live animals in performances. With horrendous reports of animals being stuffed with booze and food, being electrocuted, and being locked in tight, dark cages without food or company, it is hard to imagine why anyone would condone the use of these creatures. With such horrid conditions, it is no surprise that bear maulings in circuses are rising.