Cause Of Death Revealed For Couple Found Dead In Georgia Lake After Birthday Celebration

The cause of deaths have been revealed for a couple found dead on a Georgia lake. The two went missing following the 50th birthday celebration. Sadly, authorities found their bodies in the lake.
On February 8, Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee. Authorities found their boat missing on the Georgia lake. Later, they found Wilson's body the next day. Authorities wouldn't find Jones' body for a month. They later located his body on March 9, according to CBS News.
Now, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills has revealed their deaths as accidental drownings. Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in either death. It appears that tragically the two drowned while trying to enjoy some intimate time together on the Georgia lake. At the time, the pair were celebrating Jones's 50th birthday.
Deaths On Georgia Lake
The two had checked into a hotel near the lake to celebrate the birthday. They then hit the water where they sadly perished. Other boaters found their boat near the Wallace Dam. It also struck a dock before being recovered.
"I cannot remember such an extensive use of government and civilian personnel and resources for an incident such as this on Lakes Oconee and Sinclair in the last 40 years," Sills said.
"Lastly, until I can formulate a more accurate list to identify everyone, please let me express my gratitude to all who have worked tirelessly for the last 3 weeks in this difficult endeavor," Sills continued. "I also want to express thanks to the many people and businesses who graciously brought food and drinks for everyone. It was most welcome and makes me very proud of our community."
As such, the police will officially close their investigations into their deaths. But it will take time for the families to mourn and grieve the loss of the two.