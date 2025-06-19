Cause Of Death Revealed For Couple Found Dead In Georgia Lake After Birthday Celebration

The cause of deaths have been revealed for a couple found dead on a Georgia lake. The two went missing following the 50th birthday celebration. Sadly, authorities found their bodies in the lake.

On February 8, Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee. Authorities found their boat missing on the Georgia lake. Later, they found Wilson's body the next day. Authorities wouldn't find Jones' body for a month. They later located his body on March 9, according to CBS News.

Now, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills has revealed their deaths as accidental drownings. Authorities do not believe foul play was involved in either death. It appears that tragically the two drowned while trying to enjoy some intimate time together on the Georgia lake. At the time, the pair were celebrating Jones's 50th birthday.

Deaths On Georgia Lake

The two had checked into a hotel near the lake to celebrate the birthday. They then hit the water where they sadly perished. Other boaters found their boat near the Wallace Dam. It also struck a dock before being recovered.