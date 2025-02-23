Body Found Following Frantic Search To Find 23-Year-Old Missing In Remote Moorland

It would appear that a frantic search to find a missing 23-year-old who disappeared in a remote moorland has come to a tragic conclusion. Police confirmed that they found a boy in "very remote area of Teesdale."

At this time, they haven't positively identified the body as the 23-year-old. But they already confirmed to the family to be prepared for the worst.

In a statement via The Mirror, Durham Police said: "We're sorry to report officers searching for missing woman Jenny Hall, have sadly found a body."

They continued, "Officers carried out an extensive search alongside specialist partners. And have been working around-the-clock to locate Jenny after she went missing on February 18. The body was found in a very remote area in Teesdale just after 9.30 am today (February 23). Formal identification has yet to take place. Jenny's family have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers. They have asked for privacy at this devastating time."

23-Year-Old Missing For Days

The statement concluded, "It is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances. And a file will be prepared for the coroner. The force would particularly like to thank the expert mountain rescue teams. Who have been working intensively alongside officers on the ground."

This comes after a massive search and rescue operation for the missing 23-year-old. Jenny Hall went missing on Tuesday, February 18, and no one has seen her since. There was concern about freezing temperatures in the area. Officers later located Hall's red Ford Focus during the search.

"An extensive search is taking place in the area, using specially-trained police teams and expert mountain rescue search teams, backed with air support, including HM Coastguard," police said in the appeal. "Jenny is a keen long-distance runner and police are additionally carrying out a wider search in the Teesdale area."

At the time, authorities were hopeful about finding the missing 23-year-old alive and well. But they mentioned increasing concern that it would become a recovery operation.

Local police chief inspector, Dean Haythornthwaite, said, "We have become increasingly concerned for Jenny since she was reported missing on Tuesday and have been exploring all lines of enquiry, including dozens from members of the public."

"We are focusing our search on areas we know Jenny likes to run through and we are determined to do everything we can to find her," Haythornthwaite added. "I would like to thank everyone who is working around the clock in our search and efforts to reunite Jenny with her family."