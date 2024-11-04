Best Fall Ned Rig Tactics for Deep Water Smallmouth Bass

The Ned Rig is a popular set-up for catching smallmouth bass after smallmouth bass, regardless of circumstances.

Notably, smallmouth and their habits change as the year goes on. In the early spring, smallmouth are coming out of a cold winter and into a pre-spawn. Soon after, the fish spawn, and then eventually, summer arrives and hot temperatures move the fish away from their shallow beds.

And then, fall arrives, and smallmouth go into feed mode. With water temperatures cooling, the fish begin to focus on transition areas, where water depths "drop off." Often times, lures which can work in 8 to 12 feet of depth excel in the fall. Moreover, as the fall wears on, fish will move into even deeper water.

With that said, one setup cannot be ignored. The "Ned Rig" is a favorite in the fall, and experts have shared the how and why behind the successes.

Why And How The Ned Rig Excels Each Fall

The Ned Rig is highly regarded for its ability to trigger bites from smallmouth throughout the year. According to Wired2Fish, the rig itself is "among the best smallmouth bass lures." Wired2Fish contributor Dan Quinn adjusts the setup ever so slightly as fall approaches, and water temperatures drop. The slight adjustments make plenty of difference, and help the rig maintain its relevance through the cooling weather.

Importantly, Quinn likes to fish a heavier Ned Rig in the fall. He uses a 3/8 oz. jig, which allows the bait to get to deeper water in a quick fashion. Such is important, as smallmouth like the deeper water as temperatures cool off. While the weight is there, to get the bait in front of the deep water fish, the rig maintains its finesse approach, which invites plenty of bites.

Quinn also likes to use a swinging jighead in the fall. Quinn calls the setup a "Swinging Ned." The jointed jighead adds extra action to the bait, and allows the plastic attached to float upright. The combination triggers plenty of bites in the fall, from feeding smallmouth.

Regardless of conditions, the Ned Rig performs time and time again. But as temperatures cool each fall, some slight tweaks to the proven setup can make a world of difference for smallmouth anglers.