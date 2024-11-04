Best 3 Tips For Hooking Smallmouth Bass in the Fall

Every fall, many outdoorsmen spend their free time hunting. After a long hot summer, brisk fall winds bring with them plenty of opportunity to fill the freezer full of wild game. Regardless of preference, all hunters alike - be them big game enthusiasts or dedicated bird hunters - make focussed efforts to pursue animals of the land and air.

Oftentimes, with such a focus placed on hunting, fish are forgotten about. While bass fishing is a massively popular sport across the country, it certainly loses steam each fall. For those fishermen who are willing to fish through the fall, it can be incredibly fruitful. Particularly, many smallmouth bass fishermen find that the fall can produce some of their best days of the year.

Here Are Three Things To Consider When Fishing For Smallmouth In The Fall

Fish Bigger Baits For Bigger Bass

As the water temperatures cool off in the fall, smallmouth bass go into heavy feeding. With the frigid winter months approaching, the fall is a time where even big smallmouth become more aggressive in their pursuit of their next meal. Fall smallmouth fishing is built upon the fish and their drive for food. Being that larger smallmouth are mostly uninterested in competing with smaller bass for smaller bait, they often approach the season differently. Larger fish will often focus on finding larger bait. The idea being, that they save their energy for worthy meals, rather than chasing after tinier bait, and being forced to win those races many times.

For fishermen, the nature of such a relationship can be simple. Fishing with larger baits may produce fewer bites. But, according to Outdoor Life, those bites are often coming from larger fish.

Find Transition Zones For The Early Fall

In the front half of each autumn, smallmouth begin to move away from their summer holdouts. As water temperatures hit the mid-60s, smallmouth often find their way to dropoffs and ledges. The bass like these areas, as they offer quick transition from shallow to deep water. The hungry fish are actively searching the areas for "holdout crayfish," among other tasty morsels.

Cover Water Quickly As Falls Wears On

While transition zones dominate in the early fall, fishermen should be prepared to change their approach as fall wears on. Notably, as water temperatures continue to cool, smallmouth typically move into deep, open water. At this point of the year, the bass are targeting suspended schools of baitfish. While it can be hard to pinpoint their location, good electronics can certainly help. Moreover, once the bass are located, fishermen can be in for quite a treat, as many bass can be in the same area, searching for the same bait.