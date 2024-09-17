Beloved Capybara, Named Cinnamon, Still Missing Two Days After Escaping From Zoo

A beloved capybara named Cinnamon has pulled an Andy Dufresne at a zoo in England. It's performed a great jail escape and disappeared from its captivity.

Zoo officials say that Cinnamon hasn't been seen in two days. The animal managed to escape from its enclosure. From there, the animal disappeared into the nearby woodlands to live life on the lam. Officials at The Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World are desperately searching for the animal, hoping to find it before it's injured.

Officials say the last time someone saw Cinnamon was on a "nearby road." The animal managed to cross the zoo's perimeter fence and break out. Officials say that the animal is likely close to the zoo. However, the surrounding area has plenty of resources.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"Unfortunately, we haven't had any further sighting of Cinnamon since Saturday evening, despite having teams working around the clock to locate her," the zoo said. "There is ample food and plenty of ponds".

If you do come across the capybara, the zoo urges you to reach out immediately. You "should call the zoo immediately on 01952 677 917 or 07908 726240 if between the hours of 5pm and 9am." Don't try to capture the animal yourself. "Although Capybara are generally friendly and inquisitive animals, the animal should not be approached as it could become unpredictable if alarmed or cornered," it said.

Cinnamon Disappears

As far as the animal is concerned, capybaras are semi-aquatic and love the water. They are the largest rodent species. They typically live in dense forests and woods. That said, they are not native to England. The zoo wrote, "Did you know that Capybaras are semi-aquatic, spending a lot of time in the water? They inhabit southern Central America and northern South America in both savannas and rain forests near ponds, rivers, or lakes - or find them in our Lemur Forrest!"

The zoo is still hopeful they can find Cinnamon safe and sound.

They wrote, "Cinnamon has a fantastic bond with her keepers and it is likely that she can be encouraged back to her habitat with no physical intervention." So if you're reading this Cinnamon, please come home.