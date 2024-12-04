Bear Trapped And Killed After Spending Days Ransacking A Super Market

A bear, which had wreaked havoc on a Japanese supermarket for several days, has finally been captured and euthanized.

According to PEOPLE, the bear measured roughly 3 feet in length. The critter first made its way into the supermarket in the Akita prefecture on November 30th. On the morning of the 30th, the beast entered the supermarket and attacked a 47-year-old employee. That employee sustained a head injury, as a result of the attack. Thankfully, the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The bear was captured on December 2nd, after a box trap sensor alerted authorities of the critter's whereabouts. Moreover, the beast was actually captured in the trap when authorities found the critter. The trap had been baited with bread, honey and apples, which was apparently too sweet a snack for the bear to resist.

The bear was euthanized after being removed from the store by authorities, all of whom wore protective gear and carried shields, upon entering the supermarket. Interestingly enough, the bear had entered the supermarket in the early hours of the morning of the 2nd. As was the case, there were no customers in the store. Once the bear scurried off, after injuring the single employee, the critter was actually on the loose. Reportedly, the bear worked its way through the store, indulging in the meat stock, before eventually disappearing.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Environment, bear attacks are becoming all the more common in the country. Last year alone, 212 people survived different attacks in the country. Tragically, an additional six individuals were attacked by bears, and actually died as a result of the incidents.

The Ministry of Environment points to climate change as a reason for the increase in attacks. Apparently, bears are being pushed into urban areas, in the search for food. Changing temperatures have resulted in an interruption of the flowering and pollination of the more traditional food sources in the country.

Regardless of why the bears are becoming more likely to interact with humans, the increased urban activity is obviously impacting the country.