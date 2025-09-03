Bachelor Party Ends With Man Being Attacked By Two Hyenas: What Happened

I don't think this was the wild night anyone had in mind. A bachelor party ended in a brutal mauling after one of the party was attacked by two hyenas. While most people go to Vegas for their bachelor parties, this one was held at a South African nature reserve.

27-year-old Nicolas Hohls, a native of Harburg, KwaZulu-Natal, was attacked on August 30 while visiting the Cape Vidal Nature Reserve in St. Lucia, South Africa.

He and his friends enjoyed their day with fishing, food, and beer. They finished the evening by camping in tents at the reserve. But that night two hyenas dragged him from his tent and attacked him. They chewed at his face and head and legs.

Hyenas Attack Man

"One went for my leg and the other for my face and head. I fought them off by ripping my face and ankle free. Then attacking the eyes of one and forcing my hand down the throat of the other," Hohls told People. "I had been asleep. When I realized what was happening, it was pure instinct. I knew I had to fight to survive - I reacted immediately. I ripped myself free. And went straight for their weak points — the eyes and throat. It was all instinct and adrenaline."

His dad heard his screams and immediately went to save his son from the hyenas.

"My dad jumped into action immediately. He found me in a pool of blood in my tent, put me in the car, and drove me straight to Ballito hospital," he said. The fight lasted about a minute, but it was "one minute of hell."

After being attacked by the hyenas, he was in a bad way. He also needed immediate medical attention. The young man ended up getting more than 30 stitches.

"I've had about 30 stitches in my head, hand, and cheek. My left ankle and right thigh also have deep puncture wounds, but thankfully, no bones were broken," he said. "I'm doing a lot better ... The doctors are happy with my progress, and there's been no sign of infection."