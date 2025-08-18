At Least 10 Dead, 40 Missing After Boat Capsizes Mid-Journey

A terrifying and tragic boat capsizing has left 10 people dead and more than 40 people missing. The death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue teams scour the waters for the missing passengers.

According to reports, the boat capsized in Sokoto State, Nigeria. The African nation has a history of boating accidents. This is just the latest in a long line of tragedies. It comes less than a month after a boat carrying around 100 passengers capsized in Niger State.

The latest incident happened last Sunday. The boat had been ferrying people to the popular food Goronyo Market. More than 50 passengers had been on board when it capsized mid-journey

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the tragedy in a post on X. The Director General of NEMA, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, and the Sokoto Operations Office (SOO) approved rescue efforts to try to save as many as possible. Both NEMA and the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) launched teams to help search for the missing. At this time, not everyone has been accounted for.

Many People Missing After Boat Accident, At Least 10 Dead

"The Agency reassures the public of its commitment to saving lives, providing timely updates, and coordinating all necessary support for the affected families," NEMA said in a statement shared on X.

40 people remain missing as the search continues. Search and rescue teams have also leaned on local authorities and emergency responders to help try to find those unaccounted for.

"To date, 10 individuals have been confirmed deceased, while 6 have been rescued alive. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to locate the remaining passengers," SEMA said in a statement on Sunday, per The Punch . It's a big tragedy for the coumminty.

"This is indeed a great tragedy for our community," a resident told The Sun.

Special Adviser of SEMA, Hon. Aminu Liman Boding, mourned those who died in the boat accident.

"The Sokoto State Government, in collaboration with relevant agencies, has deployed response teams to enhance ongoing search operations," Boding said, per the outlet. "We urge community members to adhere strictly to safety regulations and avoid overloading boats."