Another Person Has Died From Brain-Eating Amoeba: What You Need To Know To Stay Safe

Another person has died from a brain-eating amoeba. A man in Missouri contracted the deadly disorder after going waterskiing on the Lake of the Ozarks.

Less than a week after getting infected, a Missouri man has died. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) confirmed that the man contracted a brain-eating amoeba. He died at a St. Louis hospital.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the patient," the agency wrote.

The man had gone waterskiing when he contracted brain-eating amoeba, also called Naegleria fowleri. The infection targets the brain and destroys brain tissue. It's 97% fatal for those who contract it. The CDC writes, "The first symptoms of PAM usually start about 5 days after someone is exposed to Naegleria fowleri but can surface anywhere between 1 and 12 days. Early symptoms are similar to those caused by other more common illnesses like bacterial meningitis."

Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills Man

Symptoms manifest up to 12 days after an infection causing headache, fever, stiff neck, seizures, and other symptoms. The amoeba live in warm freshwater.

"Although a rare occurrence, people become infected by Naegleria fowleri when water containing the ameba enters the body through the nose from freshwater sources," the DHSS stated in its press release. "The Naegleria fowleri amoeba then travels up the nose to the brain, where it damages the brain tissue. This infection cannot be spread from one person to another, and it cannot be contracted by swallowing contaminated water."

Although rare, the DHSS urges people to practice caution. The best thing to do is avoid letting freshwater get in your nose and avoid stirring up dirt in the water.

"Hold your nose shut, use nose clips or keep your head above water when taking part in activities in bodies of warm freshwater, especially if you jump or dive into the water," the agency stated.

"Recreational water users should assume that Naegleria fowleri is present in warm freshwater across the United States; however, infection remains very rare," DHSS also added.