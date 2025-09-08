Another K-9 Police Dog Has Died After Being Left In A Police Car

A K-9 police dog has died in Hawaii in what is quickly becoming a troublesome trend. The poor pooch was left in a police car for an extended period of time.

This led to the death of K-9 Archer, which was a Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix. The Hawai'i Police Department confirmed the tragic incident, which happened on September 4. His handler left the K-9 unit in the police cruiser for an "unacceptable period of time."

The dog has worked with the department's Vice Section based in West Hawai'i since 2021. Archer's handler, Officer Sidra Brown of Area II (Kona) Vice Section, worked with the pooch.

"This was a preventable tragedy, dogs should not be left unattended in a vehicle for any period of time," said Interim Police Chief Reed Mahuna. "Archer was not just a police dog, he was a partner, protector and a member of our police family."

K-9 Dog Dies

The police department launched an investigation into the death of the K-9.

"The K-9 handler involved in this case is devastated as you would expect, nevertheless, a thorough criminal and administrative investigation will be conducted," Mahuna added. "We are committed to accountability and making sure something like this never happens again."

"Hundreds of dogs die each year being left unattended in vehicles and that number is surely much higher as many cases are never reported," Mahuna also warned.

Earlier this year, a K-9 unit in Georgia died after being left in the car. The police department launched a formal investigation into its death.

They explained, "The Sheriff's Office immediately launched an investigation into the incident. What we found was that the air conditioner compressor on the patrol unit malfunctioned while K-9 Georgia's Handler was inside the Sheriff's Office, requiring total replacement of the compressor. The patrol vehicle was also equipped with a heat alarm that was not functioning. Those previous two factors, coupled with K-9 Georgia being left unattended for what we considered to be an unacceptable amount of time, contributed to her passing."

Don't leave your dogs in cars, whether you're police or not.