American Woman Reportedly Found Dead on South Africa’s Table Mountain

In a sad turn of events, an American woman has died on South Africa's iconic Table Mountain. This comes after the woman disappeared during a hike. SANParks, who manage South Africa's National Parks, confirmed they found the remains of a female hiker. They discovered her body days after she went missing.

The American woman went missing on September 12. She left her travel lodgings around noon to hike the mountain and never returned. "Her friends did not hear from her since she left, and the tracking app never updated since she left her residence," the release read in part.

People confirmed the deceased American woman was 20-year-old student Brook Cheuvront. Search and rescue found her body after the City of Cape Town used an aircraft to aid in the search.

"We can confirm the body of the missing hiker was found by a search party at about 2 p.m. on Sunday in an area which is part of Devil's Peak and was retrieved by EMS helicopter," police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie told TimesLIVE and News24. "An autopsy will be conducted to determine the possible cause of death."

Following her passing, the American woman's father Steve Cheuvront shared that his daughter had died. "Please take down all posts looking for Brook. She was recovered. We are devastated," he also wrote.

American Woman Dies

Previously, he hoped his daughter would be found alive.

"Please please. Let her be found. It will be daylight there in 90 min. Search and rescue. The US Ambassador is aware. All resources will be sent. I may be flying over tomorrow," he added.

Additionally, her former school, Avery County High School in North Carolina, shared a tribute. They wrote, "One of our teachers tragically lost a loved one today. Out of respect for the family, the sporting events for tomorrow have been cancelled and will be rescheduled. The UNC Charlotte college tour for tomorrow is cancelled."

"We will have counselors and pastors present tomorrow at school for students who may need support," the post also continued. "If students feel led to, please wear blue in support of the Cheuvront family."

Her death is also being investigated.

"The circumstances around the hiker's death are still being investigated and further details about this incident will be provided as and when necessary," the release from SANParks added. "SANParks extends its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time. We also express our sincere gratitude to our stakeholders and staff involved in this operation."