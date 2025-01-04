An American tourist was overwhelmed with emotion — probably heartbreak, guilt, and regret. The tourist collapsed in an emotional display upon learning he killed a local woman in Thailand.

The American tourist had been riding a dirt bike down a Thailand street when he knocked into a local woman, who was crossing the road. The impact of the crash killed the woman. I would feel bad if I accidentally ran over a squirrel. So I can't imagine the flood of emotions probably going through the American tourist's mind. It's a heartbreaking situation for all evolved.

Despite his emotional display, 38-year-old Philip Edward Morrow faces potential jail time in a Thai prison. Police have charged the American tourist with reckless driving. He was riding a dirt bike when he hit 58-year-old Kia Sae-wang. Sae-wang had been trying to cross the street to go to a restaurant when she was hit and killed. The incident happened in the Chiang Mai province on Thursday.

American Tourist Hits Woman

According to the Khaosod English. first responders tried to save the woman's life. But despite their best efforts, she later died at a hospital from her injuries. Morrow was on the scene following the crash. He appeared to be in a state of disbelief, dropping down to his knees. Later, at the police station, the American tourist appeared to collapse again in remorse.

He begged for forgiveness and showed remorse to Sae-wang's family, expressing guilt for the accident. In response, Sae-wang's family didn't appear to be angry with the tourist. However, so far they haven't spoken out publicly about the incident. So their opinions on the matter are unknown, but I would imagine that they are grieving.

Morrow had been dirt bike riding with one of his friends. That's when he happened to run over the pedestrian as she was crossing the road. Authorities speculate that he may have been speeding at the time.

"'As for whether repenting and apologizing would help reduce his punishment, we don't know," Police Col. Jakarin Atthasongphong, superintendent of the Mae On Police Station, told the wire service. "It is the court's responsibility to serve the sentence."