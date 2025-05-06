American Hiker, Who Survived Brain Cancer, Dies Trying To Climb 27,000-Foot Mountain

Sadly, an American hiker died while trying to conquer a mountain. The American, who survived brain cancer, died trying to climb the 27,000-foot Mount Makalu in Nepal.

Sadly, Madison Mountaineering confirmed that Alex Pancoe, an American hiker, died on May 4 at Camp 2 on Makalu.

"Alex was sharing a tent with our expedition leader and guide, Terray Sylvester," read the statement, "The two had just finished dinner and were settling into their sleeping bags, chatting casually, when Alex suddenly became unresponsive. Despite hours of resuscitation efforts by Terray and our team of climbers and Sherpa at Camp 2, they were unable to revive him."

The organization detailed the American hiker's final day of life.

American Hiker Dies

"He had been thoroughly enjoying the expedition," the group shared. "Above all, Alex was a devoted father who spoke often and lovingly about his children—they were the center of his world. His passing is a tremendous loss, and our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time."

The cause of death hasn't been determined at this time. But Iswari Paudel, a managing director at Himalayan Guides, believes the American hiker died from cardiac arrest. His teammates failed to revive him. His tragic death comes after surviving a brain tumor younger in life. He was also battling chronic myeloid leukemia when he died as well.

His wife Nina mourned the American hiker in a Facebook message.

"The moment I received that call from a satellite number I wanted to think it was nothing but deep down I knew something was very wrong," she wrote. "At first I thought you broke a bone, but to hear those words that your heart stopped and CPR was not working my heart shattered into a million pieces. I knew you were gone."

"Through your own battles of having a brain tumor and leukemia you never let that stop you. You lived each day to the fullest. Making an impact on the world around you. You are the kindest, sweetest, most passionate person I have ever met," Nina added.

"You died doing something you loved in a place that you loved. People always asked me how could you let him climb and my response was because it was his passion and something that he absolutely loved. Your legacy will live on forever and will continue to make sure everyone knows how special you were," she also wrote.