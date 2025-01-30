American Figure Skater Avoids Doomed American Airlines Flight Because His Dog Was Too Big

Often in tragedies, we're left with close calls and what-ifs. Take for instance the fact Waylon Jennings avoid dying in the American Pie plane crash by giving his seat to Buddy Holly. More recently, an American figure skater escaped death on a doomed American Airlines flight due to the size of his dog.

He was meant to be on the flight, but American Airlines staff told him that his dog was too big. That flight later collided with an Army Blackhawk helicopter, killing everyone on board both aircraft. Figure skater Jon Maravilla tried to board Flight 5342. But he couldn't bring his dog on board. Instead, he decided to drive back.

Maravilla posted on his Instagram story, "Not allowed past gate to board flight. Get me tf out of Kansas please." A follow-up post read, "14-hour journey begins." If he had been on the flight then he would have died. The figure skater also confirmed via Daily Mail that 14 figure skaters as well as their families had been on the flight.

Figure Skater Avoids Death

"I don't want to name names," he said. He called it a tragedy. Several of the figure skaters had been in Witchita, Kansas for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. They were in the middle of returning home. The American Airlines flight was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport when it hit the Blackhawk.

Following the tragedy, the International Skating Union said it was "deeply shocked" by the incident. Meanwhile, the U.S. Figure Skating organization also shared a statement to the families of those who died.

"U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C." U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement. "These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas."

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."