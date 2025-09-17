Alabama Teen, Who Lost Two Limbs To Shark, Says She's Grateful To Be Alive: What She Wants To Do With Future

An Alabama teen is speaking out after a shark savagely attacked and bit off two of her limbs. Despite the tragic experience, she said that she is grateful to be alive.

She's moving past the attack and looking to the future. In 2024, 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin was swimming in Walton County, Florida when a shark attacked her. The animal bit off her left hand, and injuries to her right leg forced doctors to amputate "halfway up from her knee to her hip."

Despite her injuries, the teen is interested in multiple sports such as track and golf. She also wants to join the Paralympics for track one day. "That's one of my goals," she told People.

Shark Attack On Teen

Lulu had been on a trip with her twin sister and mother to Florida when the attack happened. She said one of her friends saw the shark before it attacked her. However, she wasn't as lucky. The animal took her by surprise. "I just saw a shadow, but I never saw a tail or a fin," she previously said. "I never saw its eye."