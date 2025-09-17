Alabama Teen, Who Lost Two Limbs To Shark, Says She's Grateful To Be Alive: What She Wants To Do With Future

An Alabama teen is speaking out after a shark savagely attacked and bit off two of her limbs. Despite the tragic experience, she said that she is grateful to be alive.
She's moving past the attack and looking to the future. In 2024, 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin was swimming in Walton County, Florida when a shark attacked her. The animal bit off her left hand, and injuries to her right leg forced doctors to amputate "halfway up from her knee to her hip."
Despite her injuries, the teen is interested in multiple sports such as track and golf. She also wants to join the Paralympics for track one day. "That's one of my goals," she told People.
Shark Attack On Teen
To her horror, she realized that the shark had bit off her hand when she pulled her arm out of the water.
"I just remember being like, 'Whoa.' I looked down and I was like, 'This is really happening,' " she recalled. Making it to shore, Lulu was rushed to the ER.
"I just knew, kind of what she needed and what she needed to hear at the time. Because there was so much going on, so much commotion," her sister Ellie told the outlet. "I just had to be there for her."
Despite her injuries, the future is looking bright for Lulu. She's focused on moving forward.