Biggest Great Whit Shark Ever Recorded Headed For Popular Summer Vacation Spot
Image via Shutterstock
Wild Animals

Alabama Teen, Who Lost Two Limbs To Shark, Says She's Grateful To Be Alive: What She Wants To Do With Future

By |

An Alabama teen is speaking out after a shark savagely attacked and bit off two of her limbs. Despite the tragic experience, she said that she is grateful to be alive.

She's moving past the attack and looking to the future. In 2024, 15-year-old Lulu Gribbin was swimming in Walton County, Florida when a shark attacked her. The animal bit off her left hand, and injuries to her right leg forced doctors to amputate "halfway up from her knee to her hip."

Despite her injuries, the teen is interested in multiple sports such as track and golf. She also wants to join the Paralympics for track one day. "That's one of my goals," she told People.

Shark Attack On Teen

Lulu had been on a trip with her twin sister and mother to Florida when the attack happened. She said one of her friends saw the shark before it attacked her. However, she wasn't as lucky. The animal took her by surprise. "I just saw a shadow, but I never saw a tail or a fin," she previously said. "I never saw its eye."

To her horror, she realized that the shark had bit off her hand when she pulled her arm out of the water.

"I just remember being like, 'Whoa.' I looked down and I was like, 'This is really happening,' " she recalled. Making it to shore, Lulu was rushed to the ER.

"I just knew, kind of what she needed and what she needed to hear at the time. Because there was so much going on, so much commotion," her sister Ellie told the outlet. "I just had to be there for her."

Lulu underwent emergency surgery, losing two-thirds of her blood in her body. She's "grateful that I got to wake up that morning." Despite her injuries, she started golfing using prosthetics. "Sometimes I'll play golf with one leg or I'll play with my prosthetic and this leg," she explained.

Despite her injuries, the future is looking bright for Lulu. She's focused on moving forward.

Wild Animals

Hippo Angrily Mauls And Kills Zookeeper In Grisly Attack

Wild Animals

Police Officer Rams Runaway Cow With His Vehicle

Wild Animals

South Carolina Shoppers Get Shock When They Discover Alligator Under Shopping Carts

Wild Animals

Tiger Mauls Zoo Janitor To Death After He Leaves Security Door Open

 