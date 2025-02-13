8th Grader Opens Up About Getting Stranded In The Woods Alone

An 8th grader ended up having to do his best Bear Grylls impression after getting stranded in the woods. He spent the night alone in the Idaho wilderness but lived to tell the tale.

According to 14-year-old Mason Archibald, he had gone snowmobiling with his dad and some others on Saturday. That's when he ended up getting separated and stranded.

"I was like, 'oh shoot,' and I started freaking out," the 8th grader remembered. He said he started praying and also crying. He drove around trying to find his way back to his dad. But he couldn't find the way. Temperatures dropped to -15 degrees Fahrenheit. The 8th grader dealt with 10 to 12 inches of fresh snow as well.

8th Grader Braves The Elements Over Night

Mason tried to make a makeshift shelter.

"I tossed and turned and kicked my feet to keep the blood flowing 'cause I'm thinking, 'I ain't getting frostbite, dude I've got to play baseball,'" he remembered. "I said a bunch of prayers too."

Fortunately, crews were able to track down the 8th grader using his cell phone. They pinged the electronic device getting a rough estimate of where he was Unfortunately, his phone eventually died due to the elements. His parents are just happy that he's home safe and alive.

As the hours stacked up, they were understandably growing more and more worried about their son. His mom Mindi turned to online volunteers to help widen the search. Eventually, on Sunday, a volunteer came across the 8th grader. He heard the sound of a snowmobile coming in his direction and began to yell for help

Search and rescue saved the 8th grader and returned him to his relieved parents after 21 hours missing. His mother took him to a local hospital to check him over, and he got a clean bill of health. Doctors were surprised that the teen didn't have any frostbite.

"All we could think of was to ask people for prayers, and saw so many come together and pray and search for our son," Mindi told KUTV. "We are so grateful."