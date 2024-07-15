85-Year-Old Man Allegedly Kills His Own Son During Fishing Tournament

She wrote, "Nanny finally reunited with her precious baby Boy last night. Troy Eaton was my daddy, but he was so much more than that. He was a Papa Troy, a mentor and the best friend anyone could ask for. This man was the kindest, most genuinely decent man I've ever known. He would give until he had nothing left to give. He worked hours on end to keep Lakeview Drive Tournament Lakes running in honor of his mother."

She continued, "There was no faking or pretending with my daddy. He was as fair as the word can get and he loved with his whole heart. He was always such a busy Papa, but he never failed to show up for his grandchildren. He loved not only his family amd his lakes, but he loved his community as well. Words cannot describe the pain or how utterly heartbroken anyone is that ever knew him. I keep telling myself that this is just the worst nightmare I could have, but then I don't wake up from it. I know you are flying so high with my Nanny right now. I love you so much and I pray for the strength to be able to accept that God has such greater plans for you. We love you, Papa Troy."