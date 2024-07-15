85-Year-Old Man Allegedly Kills His Own Son During Fishing Tournament

Police have charged an 85-year-old man with allegedly murdering his own son. The elderly man allegedly shot and killed his son during a fishing tournament. The incident happened in front of dozens of anglers.
Covington police responded to the shooting. It happened at Lakeview Drive Tournament Lakes. Troy Eaton and his family ran the location where people pay to compete in various fishing competitions. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, they found 60-year-old Troy Eaton deceased. His body was in the bait shop on the property. They took his father, Wayne Eaton into custody, charging him with murder.
According to Channel 2 Action News, anglers reported that Wayne confronted Troy in the bait shop during the fishing tournament. He then allegedly pulled a gun and shot his son. Police found that a surveillance camera captured the entire incident. However, they don't know what events led to the murder. Right now, Wayne is in jail on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
Fishing Tournament Murder
Troy's daughter, Tiffany Eaton Cartledge, shared a devastating tribute to his memory. She said he worked to keep the fishing tournament location running in honor of his late mother.
She wrote, "Nanny finally reunited with her precious baby Boy last night. Troy Eaton was my daddy, but he was so much more than that. He was a Papa Troy, a mentor and the best friend anyone could ask for. This man was the kindest, most genuinely decent man I've ever known. He would give until he had nothing left to give. He worked hours on end to keep Lakeview Drive Tournament Lakes running in honor of his mother."
She continued, "There was no faking or pretending with my daddy. He was as fair as the word can get and he loved with his whole heart. He was always such a busy Papa, but he never failed to show up for his grandchildren. He loved not only his family amd his lakes, but he loved his community as well. Words cannot describe the pain or how utterly heartbroken anyone is that ever knew him. I keep telling myself that this is just the worst nightmare I could have, but then I don't wake up from it. I know you are flying so high with my Nanny right now. I love you so much and I pray for the strength to be able to accept that God has such greater plans for you. We love you, Papa Troy."