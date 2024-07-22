72-Year-Old Man Fights And Kills Aggressive Grizzly Bear In Battle For Survival

An elderly man had the fight of a lifetime when a grizzly bear attacked him. The 72-year-old not only survived, but he also managed to kill the bear as well. The man had been picking huckleberries in Montana when the incident occurred.

So far, officials haven't revealed the identity of the man. But may I suggest Liam Neeson plays him in the eventual movie adaptation? He was alone in the national forest. That's when a female bear attacked him and charged straight at him, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials said. The attack left him with severe injuries.

However, he managed to retrieve his handgun and fire on the animal, killing the grizzly. The man then needed emergency treatment at a nearby hospital. Wildlife officials speculate that the bear was a mother trying to defend her cubs. Agency spokesperson Dillon Tabish believes the man may have spooked the animal. Right now, officials are searching the area for signs of grizzly cubs.

Grizzly Killed By Man

"Depending on the age, we might leave them in the wild because they have a better chance of survival, rather than have to euthanize them," Tabish said. The incident happened at Flathead National Forest about 2 miles north of Columbia Fall. In a strange bit of unfortunate coincidence, that wasn't the only grizzly that died that day.

Fish, Wildlife & Parks also killed a grizzly that had been breaking into people's homes. Who knew that bears were such expert thieves? The bear had been stealing food. While no people were injured, officials shot and killed the animal due to the risk it posed to humans in the area. According to officials, the animal became used to human food from the garbage as well as barbecue grills. Typically, officials will either move the animals to a different location or kill problematic bears that cause issues.

It's safe to say that the man is lucky to be alive. Grizzlies can be dangerous creatures and have been known to kill humans.