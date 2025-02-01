525 Pound Bear Discovered Under Evacuated California Home

That's a big bear! A California family was shocked to find a 525-pound grizzly bear making itself at home under their home. The family had evacuated due to the wildfires. But recently they had the clear to come back to the property.

Unfortunately, homeowner Samy Arbid learned from the utility company that they couldn't restore power to the house. That's because workers found a beast of a bear living in the crawl space. The family had evacuated due to the wildfire and had no hard feeling for the animal. They figured it was scared due to the Eaton Fire.

"I think he was scared," Arbid told local CBS outlet KCAL News. Fortunately, California Department of Fish and Wildlife went out to save and relocate the bear. In a Facebook post, it wrote, "As part of that statewide effort, last week CDFW Environmental Scientist Kevin Howells spent nearly 24 hours leading a team of eight CDFW employees to remove a massive, 525-pound adult male bear from a crawl space beneath a home in Altadena."

525 Pound Bear Discovered

They continued, "However, to help expedite power restoration for the homeowners, Howells worked to quickly capture and relocate the bear to the nearest suitable habitat. After assessing the crawlspace and size of bear, it became clear that chemical immobilization of the bear was not an option. Howells and other experts determined a bear trap placed near the crawlspace opening would be the best decision given the situation. Within minutes of placing the trap, the bear came out of the crawlspace, walked in and triggered the trap door."

The workers ended up bringing in treats as bait.

"They went to Stater Bros. and bought some rotisserie chicken and sardines and tomato sauce, apples and peanut butter, all kinds of stuff. They made a feast for him," Arbid told KCAL.

Fortunately, they managed to remove the bear in just a couple of minutes.

"In the foothills of bear country, it's important to close crawl spaces with bear-proof material in advance of winter months to discourage bears from denning and damaging property," the organization concluded their post.